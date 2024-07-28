Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Corpay alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $292.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.