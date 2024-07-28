Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 9,807 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.