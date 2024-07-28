Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 168.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 37.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1,470.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

