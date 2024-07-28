Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 160,503 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 124,019 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.