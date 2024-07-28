Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after buying an additional 2,404,649 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 812.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $3,775,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AL opened at $49.47 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

