Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $60.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

