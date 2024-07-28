Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 407.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $260.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

