Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.