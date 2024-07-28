Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 138 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $364.05 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.