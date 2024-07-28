Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 58,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock worth $9,828,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

