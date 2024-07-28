Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

LSTR stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

