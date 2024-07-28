Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 21,411 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 373.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI opened at $128.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

