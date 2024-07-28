Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 885,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 4.0 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

