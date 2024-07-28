Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,703 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $284.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.09 and a 200-day moving average of $355.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

