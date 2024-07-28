Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.