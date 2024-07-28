Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,051 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 448.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 37.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 287.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.