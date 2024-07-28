Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,957,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock worth $2,229,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $87.34.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
