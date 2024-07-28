Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,532 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

