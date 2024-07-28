Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 906,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 747,180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,242,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,906 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 523,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 374,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after acquiring an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

