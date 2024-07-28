Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $58.50 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

