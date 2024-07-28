Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) Head to Head Analysis

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Get dELiA*s alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dELiA*s and Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beyond $1.56 billion 0.40 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.69

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares dELiA*s and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for dELiA*s and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43

Beyond has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.61%.

Volatility & Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About dELiA*s

(Get Free Report)

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for dELiA*s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dELiA*s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.