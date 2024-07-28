Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.550–0.400 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BGFV

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.