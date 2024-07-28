Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.550–0.400 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BGFV

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.