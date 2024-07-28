BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL opened at $52.83 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

