Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$26.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.90.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Price Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$25.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.13. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.77 and a 52 week high of C$27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.