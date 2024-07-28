Bitcoin Cash Price Down 0% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and approximately $342.40 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $394.03 or 0.00582414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,669.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00045498 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00066831 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,738,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
