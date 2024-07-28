BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.36 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,786.59 or 1.00059061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00072764 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999968 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

