BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $657.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 657 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 656 ($8.48), with a volume of 274250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641 ($8.29).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 627.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 605.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £617.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,118.75 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9,375.00%.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

