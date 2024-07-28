Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Issue $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

BX stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

