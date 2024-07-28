BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%.
BlueLinx Price Performance
BXC stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $132.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
