BMO Capital Markets Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $211.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

