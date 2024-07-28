BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.