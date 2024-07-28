Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14), reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

