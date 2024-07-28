Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $153.58, but opened at $140.75. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $138.27, with a volume of 178,242 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
