Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $890,848,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 206.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 42.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,131,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 335,686 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

