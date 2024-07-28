Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.