Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of BSX opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

