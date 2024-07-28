Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Lowered to $68.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

BYD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

