BP (BP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

