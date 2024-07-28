Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $5.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 265,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $873.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

