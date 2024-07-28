Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.27, but opened at $48.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 7,117,074 shares trading hands.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.