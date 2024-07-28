British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,228.78

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,228.78 ($28.83) and last traded at GBX 2,722 ($35.20), with a volume of 14913714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,713 ($35.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.68) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.73) to GBX 3,450 ($44.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.58 billion, a PE ratio of -421.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,466.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,397.67.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,625.81). Insiders purchased 451 shares of company stock worth $942,318 in the last three months. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

