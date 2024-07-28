Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Target Price at C$78.22

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$88.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$57.76 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$64.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.57 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.069281 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.