Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $24.45

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

