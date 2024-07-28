Brokerages Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Price Target at $18.79

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
NYSE:AS opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
