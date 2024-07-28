Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $85.55

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 191,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 131,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

