Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $77.09

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

