Brokerages Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price at $28.60

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.39. Quanterix has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 22.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 614,012 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

