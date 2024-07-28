Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $65.14

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXST. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. RxSight has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $8,226,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $7,354,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

