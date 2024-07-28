Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $56.43

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 98.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 330,309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 148.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Sprout Social by 37.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

