Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $93.67

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,032,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.